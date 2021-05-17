AAA holding virtual career fair for several positions

The job fair will be held May 20 from 12pm-3pm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for a job, AAA Western and Central New York is holding a virtual career fair to fill several positions across the region.

AAA is looking for full-time driving instructors, roadside assistance drivers, member service representatives, insurance sales agents, lube technicians and travel call center consultants.

If you're interested, you can register at AAA Western and Central New York’s event pages on Facebook or LinkedIn or register here.