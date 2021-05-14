New York State lawmakers attempt to help landlords trying to collect rent

State Senator Sean Ryan says there's money to help landlords in the American Rescue Plan, but New York still has to get its program up and running.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the COVID pandemic began, state and federal funding have helped prevent mass evictions and foreclosures for people behind on rent after losing their jobs.

But now several New York State lawmakers say it's time to also get some help to landlords who haven't been able to collect rent.

State Senator Sean Ryan says there's money for that included in the American Rescue Plan, but New York still has to get its program up and running.

"The federal government puts the money into New York State. New York State budgeted additional money for it," Ryan said. "We're going to run the program through the office of temporary disability assistance.

"But the federal law was signed into effect on March 11. It's May now, and we still don't have a program that people can apply to where we can get the money out into the streets and into pockets to help people pay their debts."

Senator Ryan is calling on the state to get the program up and running by June 1, in time for next month's rent payments. Other states, including California, have already got their programs started.