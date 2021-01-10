A new mural at Alleyway Theater unveiled Friday

The new mural, painted by hand by Audra Linster, is located inside the theater.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new public art display in the area. The next time you're in the theater district stop inside the Alleyway Theater to check out its new mural.

On Friday, the venue unveiled the new artwork by local artist Audra Linsner who painted the entire thing by hand herself.

The design combines the building's art modern past with some futuristic elements.

"It's amazing coming in every day while Audra was here working on it. It was awesome to see the progress and to see how it works. And seeing people's faces as they come in is icing on the cake, to see people are excited about it," Executive Art Director Chris Handley said.

"And just sort of it does what we intended it to do, which is say come in, welcome! Join us. Come to the alleyway! You know, be here. This is a place you want to hang out."