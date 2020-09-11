9/11 20 years later: Remembering Margaret Walier Seeliger

Margaret was working on the 100th floor of the South Tower and heroically helped co-workers into the elevators first, then didn't make it out in time.

NEW YORK — A few dozen people who were killed on 9/11 20 years ago had connections to Western New York.

Among them was Margaret Walier Seeliger.

At a Times Square hotel, 2 On Your Side met up with her family. Quite a few family members flew in from Buffalo and different parts of the country so that they could be at Saturday's service at the national 9/11 memorial site.

Margaret grew up in the Southtowns and graduated from Frontier High School. She was working on the 100th floor of the South Tower and heroically helped co-workers into the elevators first, then didn't make it out in time.

For her sister, brothers, dad, and other family members, it was important to be in New York City this weekend, and to be at the service Saturday, to remember Margaret and all the other people who lost their lives 20 years ago.

"It's a special time to be here," said John Walier, Margaret's brother. "It probably doesn't affect me until I get here and see the skyline, and then you just see the buildings, and yeah, it just ... all those memories resurface."

"I feel closest to Margaret when I'm here, especially at the memorial or Ground Zero. It's just peaceful, and you just you know kind of remember the good times and the memories, Beth Schlehr, Margaret's sister said.

"I'm proud of her. I'm proud that she saved all those people."

Margaret's sister, Beth, previously served as a name reader at the remembrance ceremony. She said it was a huge honor.

That's a tradition that will return Saturday after it didn't happen last year.

For the family, hearing Margaret's name helps keep her memory alive.