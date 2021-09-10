9/11 remembrance events across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Across WNY people are remembering the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Here is a list of memorials and events happening in the area:
Erie County
Amherst
- 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance at Amherst Memorial Hill Grove, Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Angola
- Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company memorial, Saturday at 10 a.m.
Buffalo
- Naval & Military Park, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. will be one of 60 sites to read 50 names of people who lost their lives. An additional 29 names of people with connections to WNY will also be read.
- Flags on the Bridge at Scajaquada pedestrian bridge, Saturday 8:30 - 10:15 a.m.
- Honk for Heroes at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum showcasing military, law enforcement and first responder vehicles on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra presents American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are select-you-own-price, with a suggestion for $40 per person.
Cheektowaga
- Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Buffalo held at the Bellevue Fire Company on Saturday at 10:40 a.m.
East Aurora
- American Legion Post 362 Color Guard will hold a brief ceremony at Taste of East Aurora at 11 a.m.
Getzville
- St. Pius X Catholic Church holds vigil memorial liturgy on Friday at 7 p.m. at their outdoor 9/11 Memorial
Hamburg
- Remembrance ceremony held at Hamburg Town Park on the Jetty on Saturday at noon.
Kenmore
- Volunteer Fire Department will assemble at the fire hall at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday and hold a procession to the Village Green where they will hold a remembrance service that begins at noon..
Lackawanna
- An outdoor wreath laying ceremony will be held at Lackawanna Firehouse #3 at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Tonawandas
- North Tonawanda, Memorial Healing Field in Gratwick-Riverside Park, opening ceremony tribute to healthcare workers Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., tribute to first responders Saturday 11 a.m. - noon, closing ceremony and concert tribute to all military Sunday noon - 3 p.m.
- City of Tonawanda, police and fire departments from the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda will host a ceremony at Tonawanda Fire Headquarters on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.
West Seneca
- Memorial with the West Seneca Police Department and members of the Armed Forces at 1845 Union Road, Saturday at 8:15 a.m.
Niagara County
Lewiston
- Niagara University between Alumni Chapel and Glyn Hall, Saturday 9 a.m.
Niagara Falls
- Fire Department will host a memorial at Fire House 8's Memorial Park on Saturday at 9:58 a.m.
Southern Tier
Mayville
- Chautauqua County Veterans Council hosts a ceremony on Saturday at noon in front of the Chautauqua County Courthouse.
Olean
- American Legion Post 530 is holding a ceremony starting with a parade in Lincoln Park on Saturday at 6 p.m.