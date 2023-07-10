WNY couple proves you're never too old to say 'I do'

The couple shares more than just a last name. They also share a birthday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York couple is proving it's never too late to fall in love and say I do.

Carmelo Parisi and Jennie Matteliano, both 89 years young, did just that when they celebrate their wedding on Saturday, October 8.

They spent their special day surrounded by friends and family at Russell's restaurant in Williamsville. They had both a ceremony and reception to celebrate their love.

Making things even more special — the couple shares more than just a last name. They also share the same birthday.

Carmelo and Jennie were both born not just on the same day but also in the same year, and it doesn't stop there. Growing up their mothers were close friends, and now years later, the two seem to have found a way back to each other.

Carmelo recalled how he and Jennie reconnected over a cookie recipe she had.

"Little did I know she was going to invite me over and show me how to make them," said Carmelo.