'Now's The Time' mural to be unveiled in Niagara Falls

Local artist Chuck Tingley teamed up with the Niagara Falls National Heritage Center to bring new life into the streets of the falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A new piece of public art will be on display in the Cataract City starting today.

A new mural will be revealed at the Connection building on Main Street in Niagara Falls at 11:00 a.m. The Connection building is a place where local teens in the community can visit for free, socialize, and have a space to spend time. They also provide meals and snacks at the Connection as well.

Artist Chuck Tingley teamed up with the Niagara Falls National Heritage Center through their downtown revitalization initiative to create a new mural on the building to honor the mission of the Connection building and what it does for the youth community in Niagara Falls.

The mural is titled "Now's the Time," and its purpose is to spread the spirit that everything starts with the youth.

"I'm honored to be included in the Niagara Falls public art movement, specifically here at The Connection building and what they represent,” shared mural artist Chuck Tingley. "[It is] a place for the youth that's open daily for them to congregate, play games, and to learn and grow. My hope is that my mural encapsulates that same spirit — as it starts with the youth."

The mural was done entirely with spray paint (aerosol and acrylic) on exterior brick.

"I’m honored that The Connection was chosen for this project," stated Shayla Benson, Senior Manager of Outreach & Education at Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, which oversees The Connection program. "The mural embodies every youth in Niagara Falls and beyond. Chuck Tingley is a genius, and I am thrilled that The Connection gets to view and celebrate this masterpiece every day."

The Heritage Center started what is know as the Main Street Murals Project in 2019 to create powerful murals in the community and tell the story of Niagara Falls with a message of freedom. It was made possible by a grant from the New York State Health Foundation.

Saladin Allah, Public Projects Coordinator for the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and Director of Community Engagement at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, voiced that "The absence of public art in our city has been our evidence of opportunity, and we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of a renaissance that is boldly shaping our city’s arts and cultural heritage ecosystem."

There will be light refreshments at the unveiling for those attending.

"It starts with the youth." Thank YOU Chuck Tingley for your amazing vision and talent. This is really something special. Posted by Niagara Falls National Heritage Area on Monday, September 25, 2023