GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal crash.

Authorities say a 17-year-old driver hit another car head-on, killing a 78-year-old man.

It happened near the intersection of Bloomingdale and Tesnow roads in the Town of Alabama on Friday.

Investigators are still trying to determine exactly why the 17-year-old swerved into the other lane.

Charges are pending at this time.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

NFTA officer injured, taken to hospital after SUV accident

Police identify victim killed in accident at Springville auction house

Amherst woman killed in D.C. area car crash