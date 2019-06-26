SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — One person was killed and three others injured after they were struck by a vehicle in the parking lot at a Springville auction house.

According to the Erie County Sheriffs Department, the accident happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on West Main Street.

Police say four people were struck in the parking lot. Howard J. Weiss, age 63 of Buffalo, was taken to ECMC and later pronounced dead.

Another victim was transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two other victims were treated and released at the scene.

The crash unit is still investigating the accident. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.