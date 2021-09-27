716 Selfie Museum sets grand opening weekend

Located in the former Record Theatre store at University Plaza, the museum will feature 50-plus selfie experiences.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A one-stop spot to take a selfie or two or three is getting ready to open to the public next month.

The 716 Selfie Museum will hold its grand opening weekend October 29. Tickets go on sale October 16 and are only available online. Tickets will be $20 for adults and $13 for children ages 5-12.

The museum is located at the Record Theatre store at University Plaza, 3500 Main Street in Amherst.

You can expect over 50-plus selfie experiences showcasing Buffalo's historic past, local businesses, iconic 80-s and 90's experiences and more. Sessions are 60 minutes in length.

As part of the grand opening on October 29, there will be two special 90-minute selfie experience sessions starting at 7 and 9 PM. On Sunday, October 31 there will be a Halloween Havoc Treat or Treat event free for children ages 5-12 taking place from 5-8 PM.

Through its community outreach program, the museum will offer free tickets for all students in WNY grades 5-12. The program is designed to reward children who are reaching and achieving academic success throughout the school year.