SafePlaceSelfie to highlight and educate where to take shelter from severe weather

This campaign is sponsored by the National Weather Service and several other weather organizations across the country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Each year the National Weather Service spearheads a social media campaign entitled #SafePlaceSelfie Day to spread awareness and educate communities about the importance of knowing where to go during severe weather.

This year, the annual #SafePlaceSelfie Day is Wednesday, April 7.

And it's simple to participate: all you have to do is find and identity where you would take shelter from severe weather, snap a selfie, and share it to social media using #SafePlaceSelfie.

For Western New York, a few weather hazards that would warrant taking shelter would be severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and high winds. And as for where, you'll want to identify an interior room on the lowest level of the building with zero to no windows. This could be a closet, bathroom or basement if you have one. It wouldn't be a bad idea to keep a bag of emergency supplies in the shelter as well.

My #SafePlaceSelfie: office edition! Here at Channel 2, during a pandemic, I’d head to the women’s bathroom with a mask on to shelter from severe weather. ⛈🌪 @NWS @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/y2hgy11wRH — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) April 7, 2021

The National Weather Service also wants to remind those practicing taking shelter anywhere outside a home or private residence, such as an office or school, to, "follow the latest social-distancing and other health safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and your local health authorities."