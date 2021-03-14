54-year-old woman on homemade raft rescued early Sunday morning

Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 said she threatened to attack law enforcement personnel at the scene with a steak knife during attempts to get her back to land.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A 54-year-old woman on a homemade raft was rescued along Lower River Road in Youngstown on Sunday morning.

Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 in a Facebook post said she was rescued in the 3600 block of Lower River Road in Youngstown. She had departed near the Lewiston Landing Park.

The woman was treated for hypothermia at the scene and was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she received medical and psychiatric care.