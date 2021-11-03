Brickyard Brewing Co. teams up with local breweries for mental health awareness-themed beer

The "It's Okay Not to Be Okay Double IPA" will be available on Saturday, March 13th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local brewers are known for the creative beer names that they come up with. A new one out of Lewiston is a little more serious than what you may be used to seeing on the side of your cans.

It's called the "It's Okay Not to Be Okay Double IPA." Brickyard Brewing Company teamed up with Pressure Drop and Thin Man Breweries to produce the new brew for charity. They hope the saying on the label serves as a reminder to people that they should never be afraid to reach out for help if they're suffering.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Jed Foundation to prevent suicide in teens and young adults, and Mental Health America. Everyone who worked on the beer, from the breweries to Stronghold Studios, Niagara Label, or Revolution Mobile Canning, all decided to chip in to make sure the money goes to the right place.

SATURDAY. A collaboration with our good friends @pressurebrewers & @ThinManBrewery, this beautiful beer was created to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.



Preorder on our Squaresite soon. We’ll be doing a parking lot pop-up Saturday at 10am! pic.twitter.com/1JjX29stS7 — Brickyard Brewing (@BrickyardBrewCo) March 8, 2021

Some people may say that alcohol and mental health awareness don't always mix. Brickyard's head brewer, John Meteer, knows that, but for him, this is personal. When he lost someone close to him to suicide, he felt called to action, and he found a way do to it through brewing.

"It instantly made me think about the impact it has on the people who survive after someone close to them commits suicide," he told 2 On Your Side. "The only platform I have is beer, the only thing I can do to raise awareness is make beer. That's why I made a point to let people know this is by no means saying that a double IPA is a treatment for anything, this is just what we can do to raise money."

You can pre-order your It's Okay Not to Be Okay Double IPA here. For a zero-proof way to support the cause, there are t-shirts with the saying on them available as well.