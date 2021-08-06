Niagara County opens passport office

You will need to make an appointment prior to your visit to obtain or renew your passport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County announced Tuesday they are opening the passport office at the county clerk's office.

You will need to make an appointment prior to your visit to obtain or renew your passport.

“As restrictions continue to be lifted and people begin to make travel plans, now is a good time to get or renew your passport,” said Jastrzemski. “Passports also meet all federal REAL ID requirements for domestic flying, though such requirements now will not go into effect until May 3, 2023.”