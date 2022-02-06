43North start-up competition undergoing changes this year

Different than in years past, more than one winner will be crowned in October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Applications opened up Thursday, for the eighth business start-up competition put together by 43North.

The annual competition helps fund start-up companies that set up at least part of their operations in Buffalo.

And different than in years past, when ten finalists take the stage at Shea's this October, five of them will be crowned winners of one million dollars each.

"As we continue on our mission to bring the best companies to Buffalo, we felt the time was right to enhance our offering. And believe that the larger investments coupled with the benefits of 43North's programming and the team that I mentioned, will allow us to maintain the competitive edge this year. And again, attract the highest quality companies from across this globe to the fabric of this community," Colleen Heidinger, president of 43North said.

Winning companies must agree to provide 5% equity to 43North and locate at least half of their staff in the City of Buffalo for a minimum of one year.

"Since its launch in 2014, 43North has created a new epicenter of technology and innovation in Buffalo," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Now, as we build back better than ever from the pandemic, 43North continues to revitalize this community and encourage the next generation of entrepreneurs and creators to build and participate in Buffalo's growth. Innovation has always been at the heart of this city and I applaud 43North for their role in helping spur economic opportunity."

Startups have until Monday, June 27 at noon to submit their applications via 43North.org.