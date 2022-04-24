43North winners are on the cutting edge, helping beauty, barbering entrepreneurs

After winning a 43North competition, ShearShare founders received $500,000 for their app, which serves beauty and barbering entrepreneurs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple from Dallas is calling Buffalo home after winning a 43North competition, and their business is taking off.

ShearShare founders won $500,000 for their app, which serves beauty and barbering entrepreneurs.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing spoke with the founders, who say they've taken an industry that was becoming antiquated and gave it a new flare.

"ShearShare is the first B2B mobile app that connects salon and barbershop owners to individual stylists to fill their empty salon space by the day, so some people have nicknamed us hair B&B," Courtney Caldwell said.