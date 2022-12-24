3 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed; total dead in WNY now stands at 47

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed three more blizzard-related deaths from the 2022 blizzard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths because of the storm to 47.

Forty-six of the deaths were in Erie County, mostly in Buffalo, and one death was in Niagara County.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the storm-related deaths were due to a delayed EMS response. He says three people suffered cardiac events — one person in Cheektowaga on December 24, one in Amherst on December 25, and one in Buffalo on December 27.

Many first responders were unable to respond to calls due to the high winds, heavy snow, and drifts, which made traveling on roadways difficult. Many emergency vehicles got stuck in the snow during the storm.

Thread: @ECDOH EMS & Medical Examiner have confirmed 3 additional deaths from the Blizzard due to a delayed EMS response: 1 in Cheektowaga on 12/24/22, 1 in Amherst on 12/25/22, and 1 in Buffalo on 12/27/22. As a result, there are 46 confirmed Blizzard deaths in Erie County.

1/4 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 19, 2023

Poloncarz says the medical examiner is still working to confirm if three more deaths are related to the storm. Officials are awaiting toxicology results.

Channel 2 has shared some of the victim's stories, like Abdul Sharifu. He died while trying to get groceries for a neighbor who needed milk for their baby. Manpower Buffalo held a diaper drive for his pregnant widow.

Morris Singer, Jr., was walking home from a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Dec. 23. Morris Singer III was out helping people who were posting in the 'Buffalo Blizzard 2022' Facebook page when he got the call about his father.

Anndel Taylor, 22, died after she became trapped in her car while trying to return home from work on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23.

Sha'Kyra Aughtry was on her couch inside her Thatcher Avenue home when she heard someone outside scream for help.

She went outside and found Joey White, who was nearly frozen.