2 people die in car crash in Cattaraugus County on Friday night

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — Two people died in a single-car crash Friday night in Cattaraugus County.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday and involved a 2008 Pontiac G5 that was traveling north on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire, according to New York State Police.

The car's driver, 30-year-old Jarrett D. Kile of Arcade, and his front-seat passenger, 33-year-old Willie J. Boyles of Delevan, were both ejected from the vehicle.

"The Pontiac was observed by multiple witnesses operating erratically before it exited the eastern shoulder of the road, causing it to go airborne and strike a utility pole," state police said.

The Cattaraugus County coroner pronounced Kile dead at the scene. Boyles was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville, where he later died.

Another passenger in the back seat, 31-year-old Amber L. Cosentino of Delevan, was taken to Erie County Medical Center. She is listed in critical condition with multiple injuries.