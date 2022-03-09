Man on lawn struck, killed after crash in Town of Portville

Two other people, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, were struck by one or more vehicles in the Route 417 crash early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTVILLE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man died after being struck by a parked Jeep that was hit by another vehicle in the Town of Portville.

Two other people were struck by one or more vehicles in the Route 417 crash early Saturday morning.

A 16-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, and an 18-year-old woman was transported to Erie County Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday on Route 417, when a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man "hit a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of the road. That Jeep was propelled forward across the lawn."

The Jeep then hit the 19-year-old man, who died. The truck also hit a parked sedan before going across the lawn itself.

"Names and charge information are not available at this time, but the presence of intoxicants is suspected," the sheriff's office said.

New York State Police assisted at the scene.