1 dead, 3 others injured in Town of Albion rollover crash

ALBION, N.Y. — A 19-year-old died and three others were injured during a rollover crash early Sunday in the Town of Albion.

A 2009 Lincoln Navigator was traveling east on West County House Road "when it left the north shoulder of the road causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times before coming to rest," according to a preliminary investigation by New York State Police, who were called to the scene at 2:37 a.m.

One passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Gabriel J. Casanova of Medina, was declared dead at the scene.

Three other people in the vehicle sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. They were all treated at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and released.

State police did not indicate who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Mark Kruzynski, the Medina schools superintendent, issued a statement Sunday following news of Casanova's death.