2 people die in head-on collision in Cattaraugus County

Two people were declared dead at the scene in the Town of Freedom. Three other people were taken by Mercy Flight with serious injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people died in ahead-on collision that happened Saturday afternoon in Cattaraugus County.

New York State Police troopers in Machias were called to the scene at 12:05 p.m. Saturday.

A 2006 Dodge Ram traveling west on Freedom Road crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Ford Focus heading east.

Two passengers in the Ford Focus were declared dead at the scene. The driver of the car and another passenger sustained serious injuries and were taken by Mercy Flight to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The person who drove the Dodge Ram was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was eventually take to a State Police station in Warsaw for an evaluation. The passenger in the Dodge sustained serious injuries and was taken by Mercy Flight to a hospital.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Arcade Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.