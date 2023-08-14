Buffalo Sewer Authority hires mayor's son

Buffalo Sewer Authority, controlled by mayoral appointees, hired Brown's son in April as press officer. He's making over $65,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sewer Authority hired a new press information officer in April, but neither the agency nor the mayor’s office will talk to reporters about who he is or how much he’s paid.

But payroll records and authority meeting minutes tell the story: It’s Mayor Byron Brown’s son.

The minutes of the May meeting of authority’s board directors indicate Byron Brown III was hired in April at an annual salary of $62,665. His home address is listed as 14 Blaine, which is the mayor’s house.

Mayor Byron Brown released the following statement to 2 On your Side:

As Mayor of Buffalo, I stand behind the hiring of Byron Brown, II as The Buffalo Sewer Authority’s Public Information Officer. He is an accomplished young man, who graduated from City Honors High School, the University at Buffalo and Daemen University. He spent a number of years, both studying and working in the arts and film industry, and has extensive knowledge and expertise in social media and photography, which will be an important part of the job.

But today, I want to speak as a father and a parent. Michelle and I are very proud of our son, Byron. As has been reported in the media, Byron has had to deal with, face and overcome personal challenges, including the recent disclosure of a mental health episode a few years ago.