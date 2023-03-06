Bonuses for executives at embattled OTB

The feds and state continue to investigate OTB amid allegations of malfeasance, but Henry Wojtaszek and his deputies have been awarded $40,000 in bonuses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. awarded $40,000 in bonuses to its top executives in January, even as federal and state investigators continued a probe into allegations of malfeasance at the public benefit corporation.

At OTB’s January 19 board meeting, the 13 directors present voted unanimously to award a bonus of $12,000 to Henry Wojtaszek, president and chief executive officer.

Including the bonus awarded by the board, Wojtaszek is making more than $200,000 in salary, plus benefits.