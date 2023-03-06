Bonuses for executives at embattled OTB

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. awarded $40,000 in bonuses to its top executives in January, even as federal and state investigators continued a probe into allegations of malfeasance at the public benefit corporation.
At OTB’s January 19 board meeting, the 13 directors present voted unanimously to award a bonus of $12,000 to Henry Wojtaszek, president and chief executive officer.
Including the bonus awarded by the board, Wojtaszek is making more than $200,000 in salary, plus benefits.
The board also awarded bonuses of $6,000 each to Scott Kiedrowski and William White, both vice presidents, and $6,000 to Jacquelyne Leach, chief financial officer. According to meeting minutes, the bonuses were awarded to recognize “outstanding performance” in “overcoming a challenging and stressful working environment.” You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.