Veterans Day will be state's last Free Fishing Day this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that Veterans Day will be its last Free Fishing Day of the year.

A license will not be required on Thursday, as a small gesture of appreciation for the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

The DEC’s Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 and provides an opportunity to people who might not otherwise fish, at no cost.

"We thank all of New York’s veterans for their service to our county and hope that the upcoming free fishing day provides an opportunity to spend time with family and friends or even the chance to introduce someone new to the sport," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement.