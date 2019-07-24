BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo is expanding its Buffalo MATTERS Network across the state to reach more people suffering from opioid addiction. The program is currently available at 17 hospitals throughout Western New York.

Buffalo MATTERS provided medication-assisted treatment for patients in emergency departments and transitions them to a clinic of their choice within the first 24 to 48 hours of being admitted.

Patient information is entered into a secured, online database. Once the patient answers a questionnaire about their history, they are shown a list of clinics they can contact for an appointment.

Buffalo MATTERS also has a voucher program to help patients without insurance to pay for their treatment.