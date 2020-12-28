Neighborhood Health Center buys Niagara St. property to continue health services on Buffalo's West Side

Center announces agreement with Kaleida to purchase office at 300 Niagara St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cementing its commitment to residents of Buffalo's west side, Neighborhood Health Services announced an agreement to buy 300 Niagara St., soon to be its second office on that street.

The Center announced an agreement with Kaleida to purchase the Niagara Street building, the site of the former Columbus Hospital.

Kaleida acquired the office in 1998 to open the Kaleida Niagara Family Health Center. Neighborhood Health Center in partnership with Kaleida Health, opened its third office at 300 Niagara Street in 2011 as a means to ensure access to primary care on Buffalo's west side.

“This announcement comes at a critical point as continued access to primary care for patients amid this public health emergency is more vital now than ever before,” said Joanne Haefner, Chief Executive Officer of Neighborhood Health Center. “As the ongoing negative effects of COVID-19 continue to exacerbate social and medical inequities for many in our communities, we must remain open to provide continued necessary care. Furthermore, we believe this opportunity extends our desires to have a more permanent public health presence in the community.”

Neighborhood Health Center provides primary care to more than 25,000 WNYers.