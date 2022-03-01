Get Screened: March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

The United States Preventive Services Task Force recently lowered the recommended age for colorectal cancer screening from 50-years-old to 45-years-old.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month and the Erie County Department of Health is encouraging people to get screened.

The county's Cancer Services Program (CSP) is offering free colorectal cancer screening for men and women ages 45 and older. People at risk for colorectal cancer and do not have health insurance may quality.

“This change makes more people eligible for our services, and we are glad to be able to announce this during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March,” said Michelle Wysocki, Erie County CSP director. “Our program uses stool-based tests that are done in a private, convenient at-home setting and mailed to a lab. At-home testing is a great choice for many people, and these tests are safe and effective.”

According to recent health data, 9 out of 10 new colorectal cancer cases occur in adults age 45 and old. Some people might be at higher risk due to family history, symptoms or because they have other bowel diseases.

Regular screening for colorectal cancer can find growths that can be removed before they turn into cancer, as well as find cancer early when treatment works best.

“Cancer screening is an important part of maintaining your health and wellness,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Talk to your health care provider about on-time, regular cancer screenings and your individual risk for colorectal cancer based on risk factors like family history. If you do not have health insurance or a health care provider, our program may be able to help you, so please call.”