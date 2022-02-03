Erie County, Tops to hand out kits to help detect colon cancer

Shoppers will be able to pick up a FIT kit, which is an at-home screening test for adults ages 45-75. Once completed, the test is mailed to a lab to be analyzed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Department of Health is teaming up with Tops Markets to distribute FIT kits for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Staff from Erie County Cancer Services Program will be on hand to provide information about colorectal screening options at 18 different Tops locations throughout the month of March.

Shoppers will be able to pick up a FIT kit, which is an at-home screening test for adults ages 45-75. Once completed, the test is mailed to a lab to be analyzed.

“In 2022, an estimated 151,030 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer. When you hear a staggering statistic like that, we as a company want to do all we can to help educate our customers to change those statistics for the better,” said Matt Hamed, director of pharmacy for Tops Friendly Markets. “We are proud to partner once again with Erie County Cancer Services Program to provide access to these vital screenings to those at greatest risk.”

The FIT kit may be free to those without health insurance and is covered by most major insurance plans.

If you can't make it to one of the following locations, you can call all (716) 858-7376 to have a FIT kit mailed to them to your home.

ALDEN, NY

12775 Broadway • 3/04/22 • 4pm - 7pm

BUFFALO, NY

1275 Jefferson Avenue • 3/02/22 • 4pm - 7pm

2101 Elmwood Avenue • 3/05/22 • 10am-2pm

1740 Sheridan Drive • 3/11/22 • 4pm - 7pm

1460 South Park/Bailey • 3/16/22 • 4pm - 7pm

3500 University Plaza • 3/21/22 • 4pm-7pm

425 Niagara Street • 3/28/22 • 4pm - 7pm

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

700 Thruway Plaza Drive • 3/09/22 • 4pm-7pm

DEPEW, NY

4777 Transit Road • 3/30/22 • 4pm-7pm

DERBY, NY

6914 Erie Road • 3/18/22 • 4pm-7pm

EAST AMHERST, NY

9660 Transit Road • 3/23/22 • 4pm-7pm

GRAND ISLAND, NY

2140 Grand Island Blvd • 3/14/22 • 4pm-7pm

HAMBURG, NY

6150 South Park Avenue • 3/26/22 • 10am-2pm

ORCHARD PARK, NY

3201 Southwestern Blvd • 3/25/22 • 4pm-7pm

SPRINGVILLE, NY

184 S. Cascade Drive • 3/9/22 • 4pm-7pm

TONAWANDA, NY

890 Young Street • 3/12/22 • 10am-2pm

150 Niagara Street • 3/19/22 • 10am-2pm

WEST SENECA, NY