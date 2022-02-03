Erie County, Tops to hand out kits to help detect colon cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Department of Health is teaming up with Tops Markets to distribute FIT kits for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Staff from Erie County Cancer Services Program will be on hand to provide information about colorectal screening options at 18 different Tops locations throughout the month of March.
Shoppers will be able to pick up a FIT kit, which is an at-home screening test for adults ages 45-75. Once completed, the test is mailed to a lab to be analyzed.
“In 2022, an estimated 151,030 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer. When you hear a staggering statistic like that, we as a company want to do all we can to help educate our customers to change those statistics for the better,” said Matt Hamed, director of pharmacy for Tops Friendly Markets. “We are proud to partner once again with Erie County Cancer Services Program to provide access to these vital screenings to those at greatest risk.”
The FIT kit may be free to those without health insurance and is covered by most major insurance plans.
If you can't make it to one of the following locations, you can call all (716) 858-7376 to have a FIT kit mailed to them to your home.
ALDEN, NY
- 12775 Broadway • 3/04/22 • 4pm - 7pm
BUFFALO, NY
- 1275 Jefferson Avenue • 3/02/22 • 4pm - 7pm
- 2101 Elmwood Avenue • 3/05/22 • 10am-2pm
- 1740 Sheridan Drive • 3/11/22 • 4pm - 7pm
- 1460 South Park/Bailey • 3/16/22 • 4pm - 7pm
- 3500 University Plaza • 3/21/22 • 4pm-7pm
- 425 Niagara Street • 3/28/22 • 4pm - 7pm
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
- 700 Thruway Plaza Drive • 3/09/22 • 4pm-7pm
DEPEW, NY
- 4777 Transit Road • 3/30/22 • 4pm-7pm
DERBY, NY
- 6914 Erie Road • 3/18/22 • 4pm-7pm
EAST AMHERST, NY
- 9660 Transit Road • 3/23/22 • 4pm-7pm
GRAND ISLAND, NY
- 2140 Grand Island Blvd • 3/14/22 • 4pm-7pm
HAMBURG, NY
- 6150 South Park Avenue • 3/26/22 • 10am-2pm
ORCHARD PARK, NY
- 3201 Southwestern Blvd • 3/25/22 • 4pm-7pm
SPRINGVILLE, NY
- 184 S. Cascade Drive • 3/9/22 • 4pm-7pm
TONAWANDA, NY
- 890 Young Street • 3/12/22 • 10am-2pm
- 150 Niagara Street • 3/19/22 • 10am-2pm
WEST SENECA, NY
- 355 Orchard Park Road • 3/07/22 • 4pm-7pm