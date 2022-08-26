Kids Escaping Drugs honors late Dick Gallagher with sports park

Dick Gallagher, who covered high school sports for Channel 2, died in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Kids Escaping Drugs honored its posthumous co-founder Dick Gallagher by dedicating The Dick Gallagher Sports Park on its West Seneca campus on Thursday.

Gallagher, who covered high school sports for Channel 2, died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. After a life dedicated to helping people fight addiction, Kids Escaping Drugs says this is the perfect tribute to his legacy.

"When I came here and looked at the brochure, and it said 'passionate, humble,' I stopped right there," Dick's brother, Michael Gallagher, said. "I think that was his best characteristic as a dad, as a person, a member of this community, a leader of this community.

"I wasn't about him. It was about us. It was about us as a group, it was about helping people that are going through drug treatment that need help, families that need help, and that was the message."