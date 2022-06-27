WGRZ Ch 2 supports Kids Escaping Drugs on KED Day, Thursday 6/30, tune in 4pm-6:30pm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is devoting time to help in the fight against addiction in Western New York.

On Thursday, 6/30 2 On Your Side will be at the Kids Escaping Drugs Campus to help raise money in support of the many programs they offer to help combat addiction. Tune in throughout 2 On Your Side's early evening newscasts (4pm-630pm) for important stories and tips on early intervention for drug and alcohol abuse and inspirational stories on how our community is supporting the mission of KED.

Donate online by visiting KED.org Or Call 716-822-2220.

There will be many special incentives offered throughout the evening for those donating to the cause:

First 40 callers to donate $50 - $25 Osteria 166 Gift Card

First caller to donate $150 – Autographed Sam Reinhart Jersey & Sabres hat

First caller to donate $250 – Autographed Jeff Skinner Sabres Stick

First caller to donate $400 – Autographed Owen Powers Jersey

First caller to donate $500 – Autographed Jim Kelly jersey

First caller to donate $1,000 – Autographed Gabe Davis Jersey

First caller to donate $1,500 – Autographed Stefon Diggs Jersey

Every donation over $300 goes in a drawing for 4 tickets to Kids Day Bills pre-season game on Saturday, August 20th vs. Denver Broncos - Indoor suite with free food and non-alcoholic beverages ($2,500 value)