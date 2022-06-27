KED Day, Thursday 6/30

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is devoting time to help in the fight against addiction in Western New York.
On Thursday, 6/30 2 On Your Side will be at the Kids Escaping Drugs Campus to help raise money in support of the many programs they offer to help combat addiction. Tune in throughout 2 On Your Side's early evening newscasts (4pm-630pm) for important stories and tips on early intervention for drug and alcohol abuse and inspirational stories on how our community is supporting the mission of KED.
Donate online by visiting KED.org Or Call 716-822-2220.
There will be many special incentives offered throughout the evening for those donating to the cause:
- First 40 callers to donate $50 - $25 Osteria 166 Gift Card
- First caller to donate $150 – Autographed Sam Reinhart Jersey & Sabres hat
- First caller to donate $250 – Autographed Jeff Skinner Sabres Stick
- First caller to donate $400 – Autographed Owen Powers Jersey
- First caller to donate $500 – Autographed Jim Kelly jersey
- First caller to donate $1,000 – Autographed Gabe Davis Jersey
- First caller to donate $1,500 – Autographed Stefon Diggs Jersey
- Every donation over $300 goes in a drawing for 4 tickets to Kids Day Bills pre-season game on Saturday, August 20th vs. Denver Broncos - Indoor suite with free food and non-alcoholic beverages ($2,500 value)
If you know of someone in need of help, you can contact their crisis line at (716) 827-9462. For more information about early intervention programs visit KED.org