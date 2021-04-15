Hero Day: Buffalo Police help kids stay active, eating healthy

The event was part of the Police Athletic League's Play Streets program that gets kids active and eating healthy, especially during the COVID pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department and the Police Athletic League showed up at the Charter School of Inquiry on Thursday for a Hero Day with the Super Hero Alliance of Western New York.

"We know it's very stressful," Buffalo Police captain Tommy Champion said Thursday.

"We know it's very limited with the things that they can do, so it's a way to keep them encouraged and make sure we maintain our relationship with the citizens of the utmost importance to the Buffalo Police Department."