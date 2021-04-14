New York State Police to hold free car seat safety check in Fredonia

The free event is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 24. Anyone looking to attend must have an appointment.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — New York State Police will be hosting a free car seat safety check next weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand at the child passenger safety fitting station to help install or inspect child car seats.

The free event is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Police barracks in Fredonia, located at 10274 Route 60. Anyone looking to attend the event must have an appointment.