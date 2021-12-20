Gov. Hochul invests $65 million to help counties enforce mask mandate

Up to $1 million will be available for most counties, with larger counties eligible to receive up to $2 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that she is making $65 million available to counties across New York State to help with the costs associated with administering vaccines and boosters and enforcing the mask-or-vaccine mandate for indoor public places that went into effect last week.

The new funds will apply to expenses incurred by counties and local health departments from when the “mask-or-vaccine” mandate was announced on Dec. 10 until its expiration on Jan. 15, 2022, and will be provided on a reimbursement basis through an application to the Department of Health.

"Expanding funding to support local county health departments through access to testing, masks, and most of all—getting vaccinated and boosted—remain our best defenses against the virus and Omicron variant,” said Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.

The funding can be used for any expenses needed to enforce the mandate. Governor Hochul said some county leaders have already implemented creative strategies to use the money like creating a call center for complaints.

Our administration is taking action to give all New Yorkers tools to stay safe. We're making $65 million available to help counties combat rising cases, expand vaccine & booster efforts, increase testing, and enforce our temporary mask-or-vaccine requirement. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 21, 2021

"They are employing creative strategies including having portals for complaints to be made or a call center and to the counties that wanna create this opportunity to make sure people follow the rules I think it's a great use of the money the state is putting on the table," Hochul said.