Gov. Hochul announces Dr. Mary Bassett tests positive for COVID

Hochul made the announcement at a COVID-19 update press briefing.

NEW YORK — There was supposed to be one more person at the table during Gov. Kathy Hochul's COVID-19 briefing on Monday. Dr. Mary Bassett tested positive for COVID-19 that morning with a rapid test that people who come into contact with the governor take.

Bassett was sent home immediately after the positive result. Hochul said that she would take a more accurate PCR test later to confirm the rapid test results.