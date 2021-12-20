Gov. Hochul announces Dr. Mary Bassett tests positive for COVID

NEW YORK — There was supposed to be one more person at the table during Gov. Kathy Hochul's COVID-19 briefing on Monday. Dr. Mary Bassett tested positive for COVID-19 that morning with a rapid test that people who come into contact with the governor take.
Bassett was sent home immediately after the positive result. Hochul said that she would take a more accurate PCR test later to confirm the rapid test results.
Hochul continued the briefing sharing data showing the continued rise of COVID-19 cases. Western New York has the lowest seven day average with 55.63 cases per 100,000. Data shared by Hochul showed 473 people are currently hospitalized in WNY, a total of 4.02 daily hospitalizations across the state.