Coronavirus

Gov. Hochul announces Dr. Mary Bassett tests positive for COVID

Hochul made the announcement at a COVID-19 update press briefing.
FILE - Dr. Mary Bassett, New York City's health commissioner, addresses the media during a news conference in New York, Aug. 8, 2015. Bassett, currently director of the François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University, is New York's new state new health commissioner. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — There was supposed to be one more person at the table during Gov. Kathy Hochul's COVID-19 briefing on Monday. Dr. Mary Bassett tested positive for COVID-19 that morning with a rapid test that people who come into contact with the governor take. 

Bassett was sent home immediately after the positive result. Hochul said that she would take a more accurate PCR test later to confirm the rapid test results.

Hochul continued the briefing sharing data showing the continued rise of COVID-19 cases. Western New York has the lowest seven day average with 55.63 cases per 100,000. Data shared by Hochul showed 473 people are currently hospitalized in WNY, a total of 4.02 daily hospitalizations across the state.

