x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Wyoming County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday for residents

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be open to those who live, work or attend school in Wyoming County. Anyone 18-years-old or older can sign up for an appointment.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Coronavirus or covid-19 vaccine and vaccination card. Illustration of vaccination card, syringe and vaccine bottle on blue background

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — With the statewide COVID-19 vaccine eligibility set to expand Tuesday, the Wyoming County Department of Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those who live, work or attend school in Wyoming County.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be open to those who are 18-years-old or older, and will be held at the Wyoming County Highway Department on Wednesday, April 7 from 12:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be given at this site.

Appointments are required. As of 9 p.m. Monday, 92 appointments were available for the clinic.

Those who wish to attend the clinic can register online by clicking here.

Related Articles