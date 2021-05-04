Wegmans expanding COVID-19 vaccination appointments to New Yorkers 18-years-old, older on April 6

According to Wegmans, eligible New Yorkers can start scheduling appointments on Tuesday, April 6 beginning at 2 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting Tuesday, Wegmans locations in New York State will allow individuals 18-years-old and older to start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

According to Wegmans, eligible New Yorkers can start scheduling appointments on Tuesday, April 6 beginning at 2 p.m. Appointments will be available between April 8 and April 14 at Wegmans locations throughout Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and the Southern Tier.

Those who wish to schedule an appointment may do so by visiting the Wegman's website by clicking here, or by calling 1-800-207-6099.

Appointments will be made on a first come, first serve basis.