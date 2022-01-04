Where to get a KN95 mask in Erie County

Poloncarz says some of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library branches are already out of masks and recommends that individuals should call before heading over.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As more cases of COVID-19 are being detected in Western New York, Erie County officials are encouraging residents to wear better masks.

Erie County announced last week that it would be distributing KN95 masks to the public to help control the spread of COVID-19.

In a COVID update Tuesday afternoon Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein provided additional information about where residents and organizations can get their hands on those masks.

According to Poloncarz, town and village emergency managers in Erie County have received masks for pubic distribution in their area. In addition, any individuals can get a KN95 masks and/or procedural masks through nonprofit agencies or by visiting one of the various branches of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

Poloncarz says some of the libraries are already out of masks and recommends that individuals should call before heading over. The county executive added that the libraries are set to receive another distribution this week.

In addition, the county plans on holding drive-thru pickups for masks and at-home COVID-19 tests. Poloncarz says these drive-thru pickups will be scheduled; however, they will depend on delivery from New York State, as well as Western New York's winter weather forecast.

For organizations, the county is telling nonprofit agencies and houses of worship to request the masks through WNY 211. Any local food pantries who are looking to distribute masks will be able to request them through FeedMore WNY, according to Poloncarz.

The county says it has also distributed KN95 masks to students and staff at Erie 1 BOCES, Erie 2 BOCES and at the Buffalo Public Schools.

"There's COVID everywhere in our county - our region - our country. The best thing that people can do is be prepared by getting vaccinated and boosted," Poloncarz said.

Burstein says for anyone who cannot get their hands on a KN95 mask should double mask. When double masking it's recommended to wear a medical mask with a cloth mask on top.

"The best mask is the highest quality you can find, that fits well against your face - tight against your face, that you don't have any gaps between your cheek and the mask. And that it's comfortable, and something you feel you can wear for a long period of time," Burstein said.

In addition to masks, there is an increased demand for COVID-19 testing in the county. In response, the Erie County Department of Health is expanding free COVID testing starting January 8. Burstein says the county will be offering weekend appointments, extended evening hours and additional sites. The county's COVID-19 information line will also be offering expanded hours of operation.