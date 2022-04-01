State-run testing site opens at noon on Tuesday

The Northwest Buffalo Community Center site is by appointment only will be open Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Covid cases surging, Governor Kathy Hochul says a key way to stop the spread is to get more people tested. New York State will open up new testing sites this week, including one in Western New York.

The new site opens Tuesday, January 4th at noon. It will be located at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center, at 155 Lawn Avenue in Buffalo. Its regular hours will be Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The testing site is by appointment only. At last check on Tuesday morning, all appointments are booked until Thursday, January 6th. To sign up for a slot, visit www.gogesttested.com.