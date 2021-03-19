WNY schools seek clarification after updated CDC classroom guidelines

Confusion With State Not Clear, Counties Offering Differing Opinions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like with many situations surrounding government response to the coronavirus pandemic, the school spacing debate is far from resolved.

Western New York superintendents are trying to sort out the details with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and waiting for the state and county officials to provide the answers.

A New York State Department of Health spokesperson would only say they are reviewing the CDC guidelines. New York State Education did not respond to our message.

The New York State United Teachers Union put out a statement that reads in part: "Abrupt changes can undermine public trust and clarity, and we would like to review in greater detail the science behind the CDC’s latest social distancing guidance. Yet it is clear social distancing is only one element of a nuanced and multifaced approach to COVID-19 mitigation in schools.

"Universal mask wearing, cleaning, proper ventilation, contact tracing, COVID-19 testing, and getting the vaccine to everyone who wants one are all still important safety measures for schools."

The subject has been in the news for the past few weeks, and some counties such as Onondaga, Oneida, and Ulster have leaned forward with telling their districts they can proceed to reduce spacing with proper masking and barriers on desks.

Also, the suburban Rochester Greece School District in Monroe County is apparently moving forward with a plan to start classes for four days a week for all students and families who wish them to return.

It is an important issue because superintendents point out the six-foot rule limited how many students could actually attend each day with limited room in school buildings. There were also 12-foot spacing requirements for school cafeterias and gyms.

Some districts in Erie County have been trying to prepare for any revisions. The Depew Free Union School District just put out an online survey for parents running through next Friday, seeking input.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rabey said: "We have been working behind the scenes preparing for an imminent change. And what we said was, we have to wait and see what some of the parameters are before we survey our community, to identify what families would indeed come back five days a week."

But the Buffalo School District, which had to contend with a recent ransomware cyberattack which affected remote learning, has decided to only reduce its classroom spacing from 12 feet down to six feet.

And the Erie County Health Department mentions the CDC specific community spread transmission level as being in the high or red level category for this area. They interpret that to mean that middle and high school students with various courses and different teachers might have to remain at six feet apart unless they have been in the same cohort or grouping under hybrid instruction, while elementary students with one traditional teacher could be three feet apart.

Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie alluded to this different grade level point. He said "it will take time, depending on age, and grade, and school building. I think it's much easier to implement and much more necessary at the elementary level."

Superintendents say they must make various modifications and work out busing arrangements as well. Rabey noted that "is it OK if we have two children per seat if they have their masks on? Is that an acceptable scenario? If not, we may have to stagger our bus routes."