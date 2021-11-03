Western New York municipalities set to receive millions in stimulus funding

Congressman Brian Higgins said Erie and Niagara counties will receive nearly $775 million in direct aid.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Rescue Plan is expected to be signed into law on Friday by President Joe Biden, and with it comes millions of dollars for local municipalities.

"This $1.9 trillion rescue plan is the largest single investment, the most progressive rescue bill in the history of the country," Congressman Brian Higgins said.

Higgins said Erie and Niagara counties will receive nearly $775 million in direct aid. The City of Niagara Falls will receive $59.5 million of that.

City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said he is working to determine how that money will be spent, but he said several million will be used to address the budget deficit.

"I was in office for two and a half months before this happened, so let me just say this is probably the best news within city hall business, this is the best news I've got since I got here," Restaino said.

Restaino said he would also like to use the funds to upgrade neglected technology at City Hall.

The City of Buffalo will receive $350 million, while Erie County is slated to collect $178 million. 2 On Your Side asked Higgins why there is a significant difference in funding between the two.

"Well, the distribution is based on the Community Development Block Grant formula, and the city, by the percentage of its population, has a poorer percentage of the population than the County of Erie," Higgins said. "Having said, that this is a record amount of funding for both the City of Buffalo and the County of Erie."

Under the new stimulus plan, Chautauqua County will receive $24.6 million.

"We are going to sit back and really look at that money, basically put it in our general fund, mark it for right now and look at what we are going to do in the future with it," Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel said.

Erie & Niagara Counties

American Rescue Plan Aid

Alden - $1,087,937

Amherst - $15,530,000

Aurora - $1,508,610

Boston - $885,992

Brant - $225,639

Buffalo - $350,050,000

Cheektowaga - $26,140,000

Clarence - $3,609,563

Colden - $367,691

Collins - $686,679

Concord - $929,320

Eden - $834,875

Elma - $1,291,637

Erie County - $178,180,000

Evans - $1,765,073

Grand Island - $2,349,627

Hamburg - $10,440,000

Holland - $366,704

Lackawanna - $1,940,000

Lancaster - $4,752,456

Marilla - $591,685

Newstead - $953,124

North Collins - $382,061

Orchard Park - $3,246,259

Sardinia - $306,483

Tonawanda (City) - $1,620,000

Tonawanda (Town) - $42,410,000

Wales - $330,615

West Seneca - $4,960,763

Total - Erie County Municipalities

$657,742,792

Cambria - $630,000

Hartland - $440,000

Lewiston - $1,730,000

Lockport (City) - $2,230,000

Lockport (Town) - $2,180,000

Newfane - $1,000,000

Niagara (Town) - $880,000

Niagara County - $40,590,000

Niagara Falls - $59,480,000

North Tonawanda - $3,320,000

Porter - $720,000

Royalton - $820,000

Somerset - $280,000

Wheatfield - $1,980,000

Wilson - $630,000

Total - Niagara County Municipalities