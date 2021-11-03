Western New York municipalities set to receive millions in stimulus funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Rescue Plan is expected to be signed into law on Friday by President Joe Biden, and with it comes millions of dollars for local municipalities.
"This $1.9 trillion rescue plan is the largest single investment, the most progressive rescue bill in the history of the country," Congressman Brian Higgins said.
Higgins said Erie and Niagara counties will receive nearly $775 million in direct aid. The City of Niagara Falls will receive $59.5 million of that.
City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said he is working to determine how that money will be spent, but he said several million will be used to address the budget deficit.
"I was in office for two and a half months before this happened, so let me just say this is probably the best news within city hall business, this is the best news I've got since I got here," Restaino said.
Restaino said he would also like to use the funds to upgrade neglected technology at City Hall.
The City of Buffalo will receive $350 million, while Erie County is slated to collect $178 million. 2 On Your Side asked Higgins why there is a significant difference in funding between the two.
"Well, the distribution is based on the Community Development Block Grant formula, and the city, by the percentage of its population, has a poorer percentage of the population than the County of Erie," Higgins said. "Having said, that this is a record amount of funding for both the City of Buffalo and the County of Erie."
Under the new stimulus plan, Chautauqua County will receive $24.6 million.
"We are going to sit back and really look at that money, basically put it in our general fund, mark it for right now and look at what we are going to do in the future with it," Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel said.
Erie & Niagara Counties
American Rescue Plan Aid
- Alden - $1,087,937
- Amherst - $15,530,000
- Aurora - $1,508,610
- Boston - $885,992
- Brant - $225,639
- Buffalo - $350,050,000
- Cheektowaga - $26,140,000
- Clarence - $3,609,563
- Colden - $367,691
- Collins - $686,679
- Concord - $929,320
- Eden - $834,875
- Elma - $1,291,637
- Erie County - $178,180,000
- Evans - $1,765,073
- Grand Island - $2,349,627
- Hamburg - $10,440,000
- Holland - $366,704
- Lackawanna - $1,940,000
- Lancaster - $4,752,456
- Marilla - $591,685
- Newstead - $953,124
- North Collins - $382,061
- Orchard Park - $3,246,259
- Sardinia - $306,483
- Tonawanda (City) - $1,620,000
- Tonawanda (Town) - $42,410,000
- Wales - $330,615
- West Seneca - $4,960,763
Total - Erie County Municipalities
$657,742,792
- Cambria - $630,000
- Hartland - $440,000
- Lewiston - $1,730,000
- Lockport (City) - $2,230,000
- Lockport (Town) - $2,180,000
- Newfane - $1,000,000
- Niagara (Town) - $880,000
- Niagara County - $40,590,000
- Niagara Falls - $59,480,000
- North Tonawanda - $3,320,000
- Porter - $720,000
- Royalton - $820,000
- Somerset - $280,000
- Wheatfield - $1,980,000
- Wilson - $630,000
Total - Niagara County Municipalities
$116,910,000