NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a new program, called "Nourish New York" which will provide $25 million to food banks to help food insecure residents.

Western New York is poised to receive $2,129,463 in funding for local food banks.

“Food banks and emergency food providers have long played an important role in our efforts to ensure New Yorkers are able to feed themselves and their families and their importance has only been magnified during this unprecedented crisis," said State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Mike Hein.

A major aspect of the program will involve food banks using the money to purchase excess product from farms statewide, which will also help New York's agricultural sector.

As of a August 2019 State Comptroller report, 96 percent of farms in New York State were family-owned.

“During this unprecedented crisis, New Yorkers continue to come together to help those most in need and Nourish New York is the latest example of this," said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. "Under the leadership of Governor Cuomo, Nourish New York will help alleviate hunger for countless families and also bolster farmers throughout the state who stand ready to deliver in the ongoing response to COVID-19.”

In some regions, food banks have seen an increase in demand of up to 200 percent, and some farms have lost up to 50 percent of their markets, which included schools and restaurants, due to COVID-19, according to the state.

Food banks should receive funding this week so purchasing can begin immediately. Food banks receiving funding can use the money to set up food drives, distribute dairy vouchers, and buy products directly from New York farmers.

Most of the funding will be directed at buying dairy products, which is a integral part of New York's agricultural sector. New York State leads the United States in dairy production, with 624,000 milk cows statewide, according to the comptroller.

Food banks can purchase dairy products through partners of the program, which include Cabot Cheese, Chobani, Dairy Farmers of America, HP Hood, Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc. and more. The products will be made using excess milk and allow producers to increase production.

“We are ready to supply milk, yogurt, and string cheese to food banks and other organizations that have the means to distribute these quickly to those in need,” Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Webster said.

RELATED: WNY farmers donate 34,000 lbs of food to families in need in NYC

RELATED: Looking for work? Here is a list of places hiring in Western New York

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo releases more antibody study results; talks about 'unpausing' NYS