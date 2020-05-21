Walden Galleria to begins phased reopening with curbside pickup

The mall says hours of operations and stores taking part may vary by location and change over time.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — There is some good news for shoppers eager to once again have that mall experience ... sort of.

The Walden Galleria announced Thursday it is beginning to open in accordance with the New York State Phase 1 reopening guidelines. The Cheektowaga shopping mecca has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests are still not allowed in the mall at this time. These reopening plans went into effect Tuesday.

However, curbside pickup will be available from participating retailers. Pickup hours will be Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours of operations and stores taking part may vary by location and change over time.

Under the new arrangement, called Curbside@Walden shoppers will need to call ahead to the store of their choice or visit their website to place an order.

Unless the store you are buying from has its own exterior entrance, the map below shows where the curbside pickup will be located.

Here is the list of retailers currently taking part: