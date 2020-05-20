ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As New York State starts to reopen in phases following Governor Andrew Cuomo's New York State on PAUSE order, there is some confusion about what businesses are allowed to open in each phase.

To help business owners find out if their business is eligible to reopen, the state has launched an online reopening look-up tool.

The look-up tool is fairly simple to use. It's a two-step process, requiring users to select what county their business operates in, then asking business owners to fill out their business category.

Under business category owners are asked to either fill out their North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code or to give a description of their business. Giving a description will allow the system to better identify the correct NAICS for their business.

From there the system tells users whether or not their business can reopen during the current phase. It also provides additional information about reopening in phases.

Click here to use the business reopening look up tool.

Click here for more information about reopening in phases.

