Allegany County: March 26 second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic moved

If you're scheduled for your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Allegany County that day, you'll need to plan on heading to 121 Bolivar Road.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health released important information on Tuesday pertaining to those who have a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for this Friday.

The second dose clinic through the county, scheduled for this Friday, March 26, will be held at the Old Kmart Building at 121 Bolivar Road, River Walk Plaza in Wellsville.

The county says you should still show up at the original time you were scheduled for. If you have a question, you can call 585-268-9250..

