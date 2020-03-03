BUFFALO, N.Y. — Currently, there are no cases of COVID-19, a new coronavirus, here in Western New York; however, Canisius College is taking precautions.

Canisius released a statement Monday evening advising students who are currently studying abroad to return home immediately. The college said due to the uncertainty as to when the situation will stabilize, the college's Infectious Disease Response Committee is strongly recommending that Canisius students who are currently abroad should come back to the U.S.

The college says it isn't aware of any students, faculty or staff who have been exposed to COVID-19, but concerns for the safety and well-being of those individuals guided their decision.

Along with this decision, Canisius decided to prohibit college-sponsored or related international travel to any countries that have been designated as a level 4 by the CDC. This also involves trips during spring break and during the summer.

Canisius says it is continuing to monitor the situation and is also developing contingency plans.

