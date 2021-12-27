UB updates vaccination police to include children 5 and up

The vaccination requirement for people 12 and older was already in place at Alumni Arena.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another sports facility in Buffalo will now require eligible children to be vaccinated to enter.

The University at Buffalo will require children ages 5 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine to attend sporting events at Alumni Arena starting in the new year. The university made the announcement on Monday.

People 12 and older were already required to show proof of vaccination to enter the stadium. UB is extending the policy since the FDA extended emergency approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11.

Children will have to show proof of having received one dose of the vaccine starting Jan. 1. This means the policy will be in effect of the doubleheader at Alumni Arena on Jan. 8.

By Feb. 1, children 5-11 will need to show proof of having received both doses of the