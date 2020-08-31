Two more states could be added back on to the NYS Travel Advisory list

Based on the new numbers nationally, Alaska and Montana are both expected to be added to the NY Travel Advisory list on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two more states could be added to New York State's travel advisory list.

Both states were removed from the state’s list last week after falling below 10 new cases per 100,000 residents, but both states experienced increases in cases this past week that took those numbers back above 10 on a seven-day rolling average.

No states are expected to be removed from the list this week.

Based on the data, North Dakota now averages 34 new cases per 100,000 people each day. That’s the highest among all of the states. South Dakota is second with an average of 33 new cases per 100,000 people per day.