Cuomo: 'We need a real alert in WNY'

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a conference call Monday afternoon providing an update in the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Cuomo stated that the caution flag is still waving for the Western New York region and also said that, "we need a real alert" for the area.
Since the rapid COVID-19 testing began in WNY, results show a 2% positive for the region.
Cuomo also said that hospitalizations are, "ticking up" and that Western New York needs local compliance and local governments to enforce compliance.
On Sunday, 1,200 rapid COVID-19 tests were completed at the eight sites set up by NYS. Overall, there was a 3.1% positive rate for the region on Sunday. Buffalo had 4.8% positive rate, Erie County (without Buffalo) had .6%, Niagara County 4.0% and Chautauqua County has 1.0% positive rates.
Since the rapid test sites have opened, 4,200 tests have been completed with a 2% positive rate.
The rapid test sites will be up through the end of the business day on Wednesday.
While numbers in the WNY region continue to increase, the numbers elsewhere in the state are trending downward. NYS had a .9% positive rate on Sunday. Hospitalizations statewide are down to the lowest numbers since the pandemic began.
