Cuomo: 'We need a real alert in WNY'

Cuomo also said that hospitalizations are, "ticking up" and that Western New York needs local compliance and local governments to enforce compliance.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a conference call Monday afternoon providing an update in the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo stated that the caution flag is still waving for the Western New York region and also said that, "we need a real alert" for the area.

Since the rapid COVID-19 testing began in WNY, results show a 2% positive for the region.

Cuomo also said that hospitalizations are, "ticking up" and that Western New York needs local compliance and local governments to enforce compliance.

On Sunday, 1,200 rapid COVID-19 tests were completed at the eight sites set up by NYS. Overall, there was a 3.1% positive rate for the region on Sunday. Buffalo had 4.8% positive rate, Erie County (without Buffalo) had .6%, Niagara County 4.0% and Chautauqua County has 1.0% positive rates.

Since the rapid test sites have opened, 4,200 tests have been completed with a 2% positive rate.

The rapid test sites will be up through the end of the business day on Wednesday.

While numbers in the WNY region continue to increase, the numbers elsewhere in the state are trending downward. NYS had a .9% positive rate on Sunday. Hospitalizations statewide are down to the lowest numbers since the pandemic began.

Breakdown for #COVID19 testing on SUNDAY in #WNY:



• 4200 TOTAL tests given

• Overall positive rate is 2.0%



• 1200 (of 4200 total) were done at the 8 rapid test sites in #WNY



• Results from those 1200 tests show 3.1% positivity rate @wgrz — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) August 31, 2020

Results from the 1,200 tests done at #WNY rapid test sites Sunday show 3.1% positivity rate.



• Buffalo - 4.8%

• Erie Co. (minus #Buffalo) - 0.6%

• Niagara Co. - 4.0%

• Chautauqua - 1.4% @WGRZ https://t.co/BKGv18Ymke — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) August 31, 2020

Cuomo: “#WNY still has a caution flag flying”



Testing from yesterday shows 2% positive



He said hospitalizations are “ticking up” (didn’t give exact # on conference call)



Said #WNY needs local compliance and local governments to enforce compliance @wgrz — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) August 31, 2020

• 66,000 #COVID19 tests conducted Sunday across #NYS



• 0.9% positive rate in state



• 418 hospitalized with COVID (109 in ICU) — both lowest # since pandemic hit NY



• 51 intubations in state (up 4 from day before)



• ONE death @wgrz — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) August 31, 2020

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk