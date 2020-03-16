WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — On Saturday, Top's Friendly Markets learned that an associate who works at the corporate headquarters in Williamsville has tested positive for coronavirus.

The unidentified associate is believed to be one of the seven confirmed cases announced over the weekend. The associate has not been in contact with any Tops stores, warehouses or any facility outside of the corporate headquarters.

The individual is currently under self-quarantine and has not reported to work since March 9.

The grocery store said they have been in contact with the Erie County Department of Health and are taking all appropriate measures to ensure the safest environment for staff and customers.

