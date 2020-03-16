ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — Two Allegany County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the county's Department of Health on Sunday night.

The department said the separate cases of COVID-19 were confirmed through the Erie County Public Health Lab.

One person who tested positive is a man in his 20s, who county officials said "is recuperating at home." That man has stayed home since returning from downstate New York.

The other person who tested positive is a 5-year-old boy.

Neither person has been hospitalized, according to county officials. They will both remain at home, under mandatory quarantine.

